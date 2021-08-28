Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.05 Million Stake in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.69% of American River Bankshares worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRB opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 28.92%. Equities analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

