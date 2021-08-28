Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Viasat worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viasat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after buying an additional 71,276 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.17, a PEG ratio of 93.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.58. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

