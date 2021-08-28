Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Livent worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

LTHM opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Livent Co. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

