Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of J & J Snack Foods worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $163.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.17. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $124.90 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

