Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Medifast worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED opened at $231.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.59 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MED. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

