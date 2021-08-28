Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of CVB Financial worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

