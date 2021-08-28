Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $4.86 Million in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 167,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Dada Nexus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,059,000 after buying an additional 553,571 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,333,000 after buying an additional 916,364 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dada Nexus by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 800,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 154,173 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,810,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dada Nexus by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 692,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DADA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. raised their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $22.18 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

