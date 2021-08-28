Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,632 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.36% of Kforce worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KFRC. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,184,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Kforce by 45.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after acquiring an additional 184,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after acquiring an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 8.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

KFRC stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

