Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 38,450 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

NYSE:THS opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

