Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 6,621 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Arcosa worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,343,000 after purchasing an additional 347,063 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,228,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,050,000 after acquiring an additional 336,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,882,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,501,000 after acquiring an additional 57,099 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,629,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,037,000 after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 792.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,087,000 after acquiring an additional 833,373 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:ACA opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.