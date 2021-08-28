Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 77,181 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,349 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,181 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,759,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,865,000 after acquiring an additional 85,945 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 261,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.