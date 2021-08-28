Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 240.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 318,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

In other news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

