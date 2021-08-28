Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,582 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Old National Bancorp worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONB. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,209,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 85,408 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,540,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

