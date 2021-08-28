Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $153,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

