Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 92,850 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Ormat Technologies worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ORA opened at $69.82 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.