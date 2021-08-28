Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,486 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after buying an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,008,000 after buying an additional 1,530,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

