Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,354 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Guidewire Software worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $716,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 89,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.