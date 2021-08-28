Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 14,459 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of Wabash National worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Wabash National by 501.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 88.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 66,178.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

WNC stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $785.14 million, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

