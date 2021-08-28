Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 18,291 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,291 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Sonos worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,195 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 1,397,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 897,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $23,653,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,262. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SONO opened at $40.95 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

