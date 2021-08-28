Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,355 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 30,893 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 322.5% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $44.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

