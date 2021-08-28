Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,565 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.67% of PCSB Financial worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $18.60 on Friday. PCSB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $296.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mccrosson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCSB Financial Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the segments: Residential, Commercial, Construction, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdrafts. The Residential segment refers to the borrower’s ability to make repayment from his or her �employment income or other income.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.