AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0321 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $293,751.38 and $14.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.