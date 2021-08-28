Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,192 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 101,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 76,631 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

ALLY traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.54. 2,114,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

