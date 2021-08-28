ALLY Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One ALLY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ALLY has traded down 0% against the dollar. ALLY has a market cap of $13.15 million and $248,363.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ALLY

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

