Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $48.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,891.01. 1,228,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,677.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,900.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

