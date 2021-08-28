Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $48.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,891.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,900.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,677.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

