Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $152,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $48.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,891.01. 1,228,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,900.22. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,677.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

