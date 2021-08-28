Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,646 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $640,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $48.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,891.01. 1,228,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,900.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,677.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

