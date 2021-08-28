Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $163,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $48.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,891.01. 1,228,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,677.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,900.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

