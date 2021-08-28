Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $51.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. 1,435,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,890.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,623.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

