Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 572,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Alphatec worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Alphatec by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATEC opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $48,792 and sold 31,965 shares valued at $487,144. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

