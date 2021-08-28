Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Position Raised by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,210 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Altair Engineering worth $27,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of ALTR opened at $74.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -832.78 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $76.91.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $4,238,205.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,205.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,346,908.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,908.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,490 shares of company stock worth $31,252,730 in the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

