Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.03 and last traded at C$9.04. Approximately 13,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 30,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.23.

ARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$239.69 million and a P/E ratio of -565.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.16. The company has a current ratio of 176.65, a quick ratio of 176.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

