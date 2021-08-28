Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stake Raised by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 312,292 shares during the period. Ameren accounts for about 3.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.48% of Ameren worth $97,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 7.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

