American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Bought by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.28% of American Campus Communities worth $17,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 213.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 671,188 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.0% in the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 103.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,158,000 after purchasing an additional 415,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,206,000 after purchasing an additional 414,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,253 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACC. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

NYSE:ACC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.65. 726,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,149. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.08. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $51.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.