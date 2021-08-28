American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Lifted by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 3.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 253.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after acquiring an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 251.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $131,370,000 after acquiring an additional 664,240 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,588. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.