AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 47.9% in August

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01. AmeriCann has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

AmeriCann Company Profile

Americann, Inc is engaged in the development of medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

