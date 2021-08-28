AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 47.9% in August

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACAN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01. AmeriCann has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.99.
AmeriCann Company Profile
