Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,587,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,537 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust comprises about 2.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.63% of Americold Realty Trust worth $60,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,697 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,707,000 after purchasing an additional 873,065 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,131. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -141.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

