Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Senior Officer Sells C$21,463.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Senior Officer Thomas Kimberly sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$21,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40.64.

Shares of ARG stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 211,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,554. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.