AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $20,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after buying an additional 634,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $119.89 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.