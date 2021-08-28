AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME opened at $136.84 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.76. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

