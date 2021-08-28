Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.9% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.78. 2,660,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,577. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

