Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $76.75 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

