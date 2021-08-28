Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 3.7% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Amphenol worth $22,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

NYSE APH traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.75. 2,225,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,263. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.35.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

