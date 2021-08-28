Analysts Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.56 Million

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post $23.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $24.70 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $18.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $90.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $91.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -39.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,312,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Tower House Partners LLP grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tower House Partners LLP now owns 596,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 27.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,547,000 after purchasing an additional 313,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 5,165.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 653,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 641,022 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1,329,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

