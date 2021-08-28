Analysts Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Will Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.26) and the highest is ($1.05). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTAI stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $786.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.07.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

