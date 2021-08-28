Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.99. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

