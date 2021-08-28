Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to announce sales of $253.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the lowest is $253.10 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $204.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $111.93.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,693 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,801,000 after acquiring an additional 681,163 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

