Analysts Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.55. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,803.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $266,349. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $2,245,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $2,469,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $125,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 176,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,364. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.15 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

