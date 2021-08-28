Analysts Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of MGTA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,284. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $366.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.35. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 177,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 120,322 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $10,867,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $11,237,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 674,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

